SDSU soccer team still very strong on defense as they prepare for Summit tourney in Denver

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State soccer team is in Denver where they will play Thursday in the Summit League tournament. Brock Thompson’s team is the #2 seed and is glad to play Omaha again this year after the Mavs eliminated them in last year’s tournament.

And while this year’s team is scoring a lot more goals, they still are very strong defensively. Head coach Brock Thompson says, ”It’s always been a staple of our program, it’s always been something we strive towards. We do want to be a very good team defensively. We believe that’s a team thing, not just a defender thing or a goal keeper thing. We’ve been blessed with great defenders and great goal keepers and that’s a part of the equation. But I think it’s a team commitment to be very good in that phase of the game. And our players embrace that and they strive to be one of the best defensive teams in the country.”>

The Jacks lost at Denver Sunday and just stayed in Colorado. Defense is key, especially with the season on the line... but they are hoping to get the offense going when it matters most as the winner of this tournament advances to the NCAA tournament.

