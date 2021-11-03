Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU soccer team still very strong on defense as they prepare for Summit tourney in Denver

Jacks scoring more goals, but still rely on strong defense
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State soccer team is in Denver where they will play Thursday in the Summit League tournament. Brock Thompson’s team is the #2 seed and is glad to play Omaha again this year after the Mavs eliminated them in last year’s tournament.

And while this year’s team is scoring a lot more goals, they still are very strong defensively. Head coach Brock Thompson says, ”It’s always been a staple of our program, it’s always been something we strive towards. We do want to be a very good team defensively. We believe that’s a team thing, not just a defender thing or a goal keeper thing. We’ve been blessed with great defenders and great goal keepers and that’s a part of the equation. But I think it’s a team commitment to be very good in that phase of the game. And our players embrace that and they strive to be one of the best defensive teams in the country.”>

The Jacks lost at Denver Sunday and just stayed in Colorado. Defense is key, especially with the season on the line... but they are hoping to get the offense going when it matters most as the winner of this tournament advances to the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its...
Argus Leader closing Sioux Falls printing plant
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65

Latest News

Western Christian miracle rally keeps State 2-A title hopes alive in volleyball
Western Christian has huge rally to advance at Iowa 2-A volleyball tourney while Boyden Hull falls to Denver
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to sweeps in HS Volleyball Tuesday night
SF Christian and O’Gorman roll to straight set wins
Augie rallies past SMSU in NSIC volleyball
Augie rallies past SMSU in NSIC volleyball
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to sweeps in HS Volleyball Tuesday night
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to impressive sweeps in HS Volleyball