Services for Jean Rounds scheduled for Friday, Saturday in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Services for Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Senator Mike Rounds, have been announced.

Jean Rounds passed away Tuesday following a two-year battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5th from 5 to 7 pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a 6 pm Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 6th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on her obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Jean was first diagnosed with a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve in June 2019. The treatment was successful, however, a malignancy was discovered during her 90-day check-up in 2020.

“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace,” Sen. Rounds said in a statement. “South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”

Rounds, born in 1956, grew up in Lake Preston. She met Mike while the pair were attending South Dakota State University in Brookings. The two married in 1978, shortly after moving to Pierre.

In a profile with the Capitol Journal from 2008, Jean said that she knew Mike always had an interest in politics. However, she only agreed to let him run for governor if he promised to never make her give a speech and to never run a negative campaign ad.

Jean is credited for playing an integral role in the construction of the current South Dakota executive mansion, which was constructed during Rounds’ time as governor. She is known for remaining active in several charity organizations throughout her life, most notably her church in Pierre, St. Peter and St. Paul.

After being the first lady for eight years, Jean served on the Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Committee, a group tasked with overseeing enlargement and beautification of the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

Throughout her battle, Jean continued hosting family and attending to some of her favorite hobbies, such as quilting.

Jean leaves behind her husband, four children and ten grandchildren.

To send condolences to the Rounds family, visit rounds.senate.gov/Jean or send to:

P.O. Box 309

Pierre, South Dakota 57501

