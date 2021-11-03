SF Christian and O’Gorman roll to straight set wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Katie Van Egdom had 10 kills as the SF Christian Chargers inched closer to a spot in the SODAK 16 with a 3-0 win over Tri-Valley Tuesday night. A win Thursday night advances the top team in Class “A” to next Tuesday’s match-up with that winner advancing to the state tournament in Rapid City. SFC is now 30-4.

And it was still regular season for the O’Gorman Knights, but they looked solid with Bergen Reilly back in the line-up with a 3-0 win over Huron. The 2nd ranked Knights in Class “AA” are now 18-4 this season.

