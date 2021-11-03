Sioux Falls Police investigating overnight casino robbery
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after a Sioux Falls casino was robbed overnight.
Sioux Falls Police say the suspect walked into Happy Jack’s casino, near 57th Street and Louise Avenue, at around 1:30 am Wednesday. The suspect reportedly gave the clerk a note saying he was robbing the casino. Police say the clerk gave the suspect money and the suspect left.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5′10″ wearing a flannel jacket.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.