Sioux Falls Police investigating overnight casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after a Sioux Falls casino was robbed overnight.

Sioux Falls Police say the suspect walked into Happy Jack’s casino, near 57th Street and Louise Avenue, at around 1:30 am Wednesday. The suspect reportedly gave the clerk a note saying he was robbing the casino. Police say the clerk gave the suspect money and the suspect left.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5′10″ wearing a flannel jacket.

