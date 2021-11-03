Someone You Should Know: Volunteer soccer coach creates youth team for his community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A volunteer soccer coach created a team for the youth in his community, we think he’s Someone You Should Know.

Moses Idris is an Ethiopian refugee and graduate of Sioux Falls University. He is the founder and head coach of the South Dakota Stars soccer team.

“I’ve gone through a lot of challenges, but I’ve overcome a lot of them. Looking back, I say ‘how can I make it easier for the next generation?’.”

He created the team as a junior in college at USF and has been coaching the team for four years.

“I thought maybe I can start a soccer club, you know I’m just a college student as of now, but I thought I could start with a few people, maybe it can grow and the community can help me someday.”

By day, he is a community outreach consultant at Avera and continues his efforts to reach out to refugee and immigrant communities.

“Making Avera, you know, more diverse and helping people create an opportunity, a better life for themselves.”

The South Dakota Stars won two championship games recently and brought awareness to the team that Moses built.

“Our first championship, I was just so overwhelmed because I know what it meant for the kids in terms of the confidence. That’s what I try to develop in them. Because if you have the confidence and if you think you can accomplish something, you can really go far.”

“It’s amazing, we come together, and we just have fun. They’re not just friends to me they’re like family,” says South Dakota Stars player Nathan Gala.

Moses has big goals for his team and players. Hoping to make more teams in the future.

“Moses did all of these things for us, so I will repay him back, I would do anything,” says Gala.

