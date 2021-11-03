South Dakota healthcare systems ready for child vaccine appointments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Wednesday, more than 28 million additional Americans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. With the announcement, South Dakota healthcare systems are getting ready for the rush of vaccine appointments.

Both Sanford and Avera said that they’ve already started receiving pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. And those vaccines are already making their way to local clinics and hospitals.

“Probably by Thursday morning, most of our locations should have vaccines and begin the vaccination process.” said Avera VP of Clinical Quality Dr. David Basel.

Avera’s Basel and Sanford’s Dr. Joseph Segeleon said the vaccine is something they’ve been anticipating for months now, helping bring the end of the pandemic closer and keep children safe.

“Vaccinating your child decreases significantly the likelihood that they have severe illness, that they’re hospitalized, or they die of COVID.” said Segeleon.

“It’s clear that even though they are at less risk for serious hospitalization and death, that it still has a lot of impact on children. We’ve had over 100 children die from COVID in the U.S.” said Basel.

Some parents are already trying to find the quickest way to get their children vaccinated, knowing that it will help protect their family even more. Morgan Bartlett said her daughter just turned five a couple of months ago, and said she’ll get her vaccinated to help protect the rest of her family as well.

“So for us to be completely vaccinated like this, just adds another layer of security that we need. And it will help us kind of continue to move forward and feel more comfortable being around other people.” said Bartlett.

Segeleon said people should start thinking of COVID-19 as a vaccine preventable disease. He said children already receive vaccines for other diseases, and that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will go a long way in helping them stay healthy.

“We give vaccines for chickenpox. We give vaccines for influenza. Why do we do that? We want to reduce severe disease in children. We want to reduce death. And we want to reduce the disease burden of that infectious disease in the community.” said Segeleon.

At Sanford, parents can start calling to set up appointments to get their children vaccinated Thursday morning at eight. At Avera, parents can call their clinic to get more information on when and where to get the vaccine as well.

