Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
Kassidy Klaudt
Lost and found: family loses child’s walker, finds hope

Latest News

Leilani Beauchamp was found dead, and three people have been arrested in connection with her...
Love triangle suspected in woman’s slaying in California
Leilani Beauchamp was found dead, and three people have been arrested in connection with her...
Slain woman part of suspected love triangle, authorities say
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
WATCH: Moment missing 4-year-old girl is found
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children