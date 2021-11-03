U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5-11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The order was given Tuesday night, kids ages 5 to 11 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer has a green light from the United States government.

The move brings the nation one step further in the fight against the virus.

The CDC has doubled down on the FDA’s ruling from Friday, that the kid’s size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and effective for the younger age group.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

According to the Associated Press, shots for kids ages 5 to11 will be just one-third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Despite the backing of both the CDC and FDA, a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit focusing on national health issues, shows three in ten parents “will definitely not” get their 5 to 11-year-old vaccinated.

Another third of parents are on the fence.

But, public health officials are urging parents to get their children in as soon as they can.

“The more people we have vaccinated, which means have protection against the disease, then the less the disease is able to transmit itself in the community,” Dr. Charles Chima, Sioux Falls Public Health Director, said.

The top reasons parents are concerned include long-term effects, serious side effects, and impacts on fertility.

“We’ve been getting this vaccine since last year and right now billions of people across the world have gotten at least one COVID vaccine, and we have not seen the side effects that many people have worried about would show up at some point, it’s just not there,” Chima said.

Chima says local health systems have prepared for the vaccine’s approval in advance, with millions of doses already being shipped nationwide.

“We’re confident that in the next two weeks there will be enough vaccine supply in the system to meet the demand,” Chima said.

In the U.S., there have been more than 8,300 hospitalizations of kids ages 5 to 11, about a third requiring intensive care, according to government data.

The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age group, with additional reports under investigation.

“I would strongly encourage parents to weigh the risk of COVID, which we know is a very severe disease that can be deadly, versus a vaccine that we know is safe and effective, and I would go with the vaccine.”

