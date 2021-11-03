Vermillion School Board moving forward with transgender bathroom policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion School Board is moving forward with a transgender restroom and locker room policy.

The board approved the first reading during a special meeting Tuesday night. The policy will allow a student to use the restroom or locker room for the gender with which they identify.

The superintendent says from time to time requests are received for students to be able to use bathrooms opposite of their birth gender.

A second reading on the policy could come during Monday’s regular meeting.

