Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Vermillion School Board moving forward with transgender bathroom policy

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion School Board is moving forward with a transgender restroom and locker room policy.

The board approved the first reading during a special meeting Tuesday night. The policy will allow a student to use the restroom or locker room for the gender with which they identify.

The superintendent says from time to time requests are received for students to be able to use bathrooms opposite of their birth gender.

A second reading on the policy could come during Monday’s regular meeting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
Kassidy Klaudt
Lost and found: family loses child’s walker, finds hope

Latest News

Moses Idris, a volunteer soccer coach, created a team for the youth in his community, we think...
Someone You Should Know: Volunteer soccer coach creates youth team for his community
Someone You Should Know: Volunteer soccer coach creates youth team for his community
Iowa COVID-19
Iowa surpasses 7,000 deaths from COVID-19
Warmer Air Returning
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather