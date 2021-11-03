Western Christian has huge rally to advance at Iowa 2-A volleyball tourney while Boyden Hull falls to Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Western Christian lost the first two sets Tuesday in the first round of the Iowa 2-A State Volleyball Tournament. But Tammi Verbeek’s team made a furious rally and came back to win 3-2 advancing to the semi’s. This is the Wolfpack’s 21st straight state tournament!

Boyden Hull fought hard but fell to Denver in its first round match 3-0.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.