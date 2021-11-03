Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Western Christian has huge rally to advance at Iowa 2-A volleyball tourney while Boyden Hull falls to Denver

Wolfpack miracle rally has them in 2-A semi’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Western Christian lost the first two sets Tuesday in the first round of the Iowa 2-A State Volleyball Tournament. But Tammi Verbeek’s team made a furious rally and came back to win 3-2 advancing to the semi’s. This is the Wolfpack’s 21st straight state tournament!

Boyden Hull fought hard but fell to Denver in its first round match 3-0.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its...
Argus Leader closing Sioux Falls printing plant
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65

Latest News

Strong defense is still the key for the higher scoring SDSU soccer team
SDSU soccer team still very strong on defense as they prepare for Summit tourney in Denver
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to sweeps in HS Volleyball Tuesday night
SF Christian and O’Gorman roll to straight set wins
Augie rallies past SMSU in NSIC volleyball
Augie rallies past SMSU in NSIC volleyball
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to sweeps in HS Volleyball Tuesday night
SF Christian and O'Gorman roll to impressive sweeps in HS Volleyball