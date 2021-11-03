Wild Wednesday: Learning about the American Kestrel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we learned all about the American Kestrel. Education specialist from Great Plaines Zoo, Katy Carchedi, introduced us to Anastasia which is an American Kestrel. She is a small falcon and has markings on her wings and body to help camouflage while out in fields and prairies. This kind of falcon eats insects and small rodents, however, the zoo feeds her a mouse a day.

