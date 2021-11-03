Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the American Kestrel

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we learned all about the American Kestrel. Education specialist from Great Plaines Zoo, Katy Carchedi, introduced us to Anastasia which is an American Kestrel. She is a small falcon and has markings on her wings and body to help camouflage while out in fields and prairies. This kind of falcon eats insects and small rodents, however, the zoo feeds her a mouse a day.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
Kassidy Klaudt
Lost and found: family loses child’s walker, finds hope

Latest News

Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Hy-Vee pharmacies have limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for kids
An affiliate of the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, the Sioux Falls Parks Foundation is...
New foundation aims to enhance Sioux Falls parks
U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5-11
U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5-11
“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a...
Federal Report shows inadequate investigation harming search for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women