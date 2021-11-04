Avera Medical Minute
1 driver cited in six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School

Authorities responded to a six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School Thursday morning....
Authorities responded to a six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities responded to a six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Chrysler was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 at around 7:45 am. Authorities say the driver rear-ended a line of cars that were stopped in the southbound turn lane waiting to turn east onto Tiger Way.

One driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was cited for careless driving and admitted to being distracted, authorities say.

Authorities say the dense fog in the area is believed to be a contributing factor.

