7 new deaths, 441 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 441 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 156,564. 148,522 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased from Wednesday to 5,782.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 173. Overall, 7,947 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 453,140 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 418,684 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 69,213 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,260.

