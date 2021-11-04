Avera Medical Minute
CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the aromatherapy spray “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" in six scents.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for a rare tropical disease connected to an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

The Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was already connected to a death in Georgia.

Now, someone in Kansas has died from melioidosis, and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Texas as well.

The CDC issued a new alert Thursday for healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential symptoms of exposure.

Epidemiologists believe the whole lineup of scented sprays are contaminated with a deadly form of tropical bacteria, possibly from its manufacturer in India.

Last month, the CDC said it had traced the case of a fatal B. pseudomallei infection in Georgia to an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart.

The infection had mystified doctors because melioidosis, a tropical disease, is usually linked to travel and none of the infected people had traveled. The CDC recommends that surfaces and counters that came into contact need to be wiped down with disinfectant.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the spray, double-bag it and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

