Clay County getting public input for new jail

Vermillion, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In June residents of Clay County voted against a 41-million-dollar bond for a new jail. But that has not stopped the need for a new facility.

Right now, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Police Department send inmates to other jails in Union and Yankton Counties because the current jail in Vermillion is not usable.

The Jail and Law Enforcement Facility Committee held a public meeting to get public input and go over current ideas for the design and location for the new facility.

“The building has to be accessible to the public, the location, therefore, has to be visible,” said Steven Waller, Jail and Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee Chair. “It has to be in a good location ideally it’s one that serves the interest of Vermillion and Clay County.”

Residents who went to the meeting are glad officials are taking a new approach to the county’s jail issue.

“They sort of made up their mind, then tried to convince people to agree and that didn’t work, so I think the new strategy is why don’t we open it up and let the public know what we’re doing,” said Evelyn Schlenker, a Clay County Residents.

Residents who were against the bond in June wanted to keep the city’s historic courthouse in use. The committee formed for the new jail says this will be strictly a jail and law enforcement center. Some residents would like the building to stay as close as possible to the courthouse.

“Close to the courthouse would be ideal because the county owns most of that land, that would put everything, the courthouse, the jail, and the law enforcement in one area,” said Waller.

Committee members say there are a few challenges to consider including, the transportation of inmates, how adding the building will affect traffic in the area, and one of the biggest challenges. Money. Waller says they expect the cost to be around $20 million.

“We don’t know enough about the building where it’s going to come in now, that’s where land becomes an issue some land that we are looking at is incredibly expensive others not so expensive, so those are all factors we have to think about,” said Waller.

Committee members plan to hold more meetings with the public and county commissioners as they move forward in development.

