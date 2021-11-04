Avera Medical Minute
Fall healthy foods with Well365

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn with Well365 shared some healthy Fall recipes you can try this month. She created super easy and quick snacks and meals that you can use with pumpkins leftover from Halloween. She showed us how to season pumpkin seeds and roast them, and how to make a pumpkin breakfast cookie. Lastly, we learned how to make a pumpkin smoothie bowl for a meal on the go.

Well365 - Corporate Wellness Consultant (corewell365.com)

