Fall healthy foods with Well365

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn with Well365 shared some healthy Fall recipes you can try this month. She created super easy and quick snacks and meals that you can use with pumpkins leftover from Halloween. She showed us how to season pumpkin seeds and roast them, and how to make a pumpkin breakfast cookie. Lastly, we learned how to make a pumpkin smoothie bowl for a meal on the go.

