Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were handed down last month. It comes as calls continue for a special session over vaccine mandates in the South Dakota Legislature.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem is being sued by the Institute for Free Speech on behalf of a group trying to protest vaccine mandates on State Capitol grounds.

The group of protesters, called ‘Blue State Refugees’, says they planned to hold a demonstration next week during the special legislative session on Nov. 8 and 9. The protest was planned in an effort to get the South Dakota Legislature to take up a bill that would keep businesses from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment.

The protesters say they were denied a permit for the dates on the basis that the Capitol grounds are being decorated with Christmas displays. The state allegedly told the group that protests or rallies are not allowed on the grounds for at least two months while it is decorated for the holidays.

The Institute of Free Speech is calling the permit denial and its “absurd justification” a violation of the First Amendment. The Institute of Free Speech also filed a temporary restraining order to allow the planned demonstration to go on.

“The Noem administration is restricting First Amendment rights and blaming it on Christmas. It doesn’t take two months to decorate, and it doesn’t require banning rallies across the entire capitol grounds,” said Institute for Free Speech Vice President for Litigation Alan Gura.

The Institute of Free Speech filed the lawsuit Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Robert Price, Jr. plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 death of a...
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old
Vermillion School Board moving forward with transgender bathroom policy

Latest News

Well365 fall foods
Fall healthy foods with Well365
Clay County getting public input for a new jail
Clay County getting public input for new jail
Clay County getting public input for a new jail
Clay County getting public input for new jail
Law enforcement dinner
Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner marks 40th Anniversary in South Dakota