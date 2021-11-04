Grocery bills continue to rise as the supply crisis carries on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Americans continue to experience increases at the grocery, driven by the ongoing supply crisis.

“Most of the stuff that we don’t have in the store right now has been out for three months or longer,” Jesse Peterson said, the assistant manager of Sunshine Foods in Brandon.

Overall, Peterson is satisfied with the work of his supplier, which is AWG, out of Norfolk Nebraska.

“They’re actually doing a pretty good job keeping up with us,” Peterson said.

However, they’re still experiencing the same problems as most grocery stores across the country.

“We don’t actually have notice, they don’t tell us what’s not going to come in. We just kind of have to order it and keep ordering it until it does come in,” Peterson said.

Ernie Goss, a professor of economics at Creighton University, believes the principal cause of the supply crisis is the labor shortage.

“If you don’t have the truckers out there you can’t get the supplies in or the outputs out,” Goss said.

He doesn’t think the price increases will go away soon.

“We’re seeing prices for food items growing by as much as five to six percent from last year. Those are going to increase in the weeks and months ahead as we come up to the holiday buying season,” Goss said.

Goss says that even though South Dakota currently has one of the strongest economies in the country, the labor shortage will continue to drive the supply crisis.

