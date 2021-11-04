Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee ready to open Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg, Tea

Hy-Vee Inc. will open its first Dollar Fresh stores in South Dakota on Friday, as locations are...
Hy-Vee Inc. will open its first Dollar Fresh stores in South Dakota on Friday, as locations are ready to go in Harrisburg and Tea.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Hy-Vee Inc. will open its first Dollar Fresh stores in South Dakota on Friday, as locations are ready to go in Harrisburg and Tea.

The 27,000-square-foot store in Harrisburg is very similar to the one in Tea. The merchandise mix, however, will not be identical.

“They’re going to have different items,” he said. “We want that ‘treasure hunt’ feel, so you might find something here that you don’t find there.”

The stores have a selection of grab-and-go items from Hy-Vee — you can get Chinese food, for example — along with bakery items brought in from Hy-Vee. The store features a combination of self-check and full-service lanes, including many that can be converted from one use to the other. Online ordering and pickup is available.

There are about two dozen Dollar Fresh stores companywide, and the brand is growing.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

