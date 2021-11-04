Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Monday from natural causes, his family says.

Sheriff Volek is most recently known as the first person on-scene following the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in September 2020. Volek and Ravnsborg searched the area following the crash. Volek then lent Ravnsborg his personal vehicle following the crash.

Volek served as sheriff of Hyde County for 22 years. He was 69-years old.

Service arrangements are pending. Volek’s family asks in lieu of flowers or traditional memorial gifts, to give in any capacity to someone in need.

