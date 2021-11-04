Avera Medical Minute
Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Monday from natural causes, his family says.

Sheriff Volek is most recently known as the first person on-scene following the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in September 2020. Volek and Ravnsborg searched the area following the crash. Volek then lent Ravnsborg his personal vehicle following the crash.

Volek served as sheriff of Hyde County for 22 years. He was 69-years old.

Service arrangements are pending. Volek’s family asks in lieu of flowers or traditional memorial gifts, to give in any capacity to someone in need.

