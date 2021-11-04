Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner marks 40th Anniversary in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scott Abdallah is continuing the legacy of his father Gene, honoring law enforcement across the state.

“Forty years ago, when he was Marshal, decided to have a dinner where he brought law enforcement together to thank them for the job that they did each year,” said Abdallah.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner has grown to over 2,000 people attending.

“To our knowledge, it’s the largest event of its kind in the country where business leaders and law enforcement come together each year and the community has a chance to thank law enforcement,” said Abdallah.

Ticket sales and donations go into a raffle for law enforcement to win prizes like TVs and furniture.

The keynote speakers through the years have garnered a lot of interest.

“General David Petraeus. And we had Brett Favre, probably the biggest turnout we’ve ever had been a wide variety of speakers over the years and that’s what we try to do,” said Abdallah. “We try to mix it up and be a little creative.”

This year’s speaker is an army major who brings a unique perspective on the world.

“Pete Hegseth, who’s an anchor with Fox News, and he’s a military guy, a veteran of Afghanistan,” said Abdallah.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, Abdallah says a concert has been added, with songwriters Kelly Lovelace and Neil Thrasher performing.

“They’ve written 26 number one country songs for like, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldeen, Luke Bryan Brad Paisley Kenny Chesney,” said Abdallah.

Millions of dollars have been raised through the years, all donated to children’s charities in the name of law enforcement. Refurbished bikes from the Mike Durfee prison are also brought in.

“Where at the end of the night, law enforcement has the opportunity then to take these refurbished bikes, transport them back to their communities and give them to kids that are in need,” said Abdallah.

Abdallah plans to continue the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner for years to come.

“While other states are also disrespecting, and dishonoring law enforcement we can thank law enforcement for the job that they do and keeping us safe,” said Abdallah.

