LifeLight announces Z8 Initiative Festival for May 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeLight announced its Z8 Initiative Festival Thursday for May 2022.

The event will begin with community service projects and end with a worship service filled with inspiring music and words.

“We want this to be a public demonstration of the church opening the doors of the church and welcoming in the next generation; welcoming in Generation Z. I truly believe Generation Z has something to say to this world that we’ve never seen before,” said CEO Josh Brewer.

LifeLight hopes to use this event as a kind of positive peer pressure to make Sioux Falls better.

