Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

LifeLight announces Z8 Initiative Festival for May 2022

LifeLight Z8 Initiative
LifeLight Z8 Initiative(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeLight announced its Z8 Initiative Festival Thursday for May 2022.

The event will begin with community service projects and end with a worship service filled with inspiring music and words.

“We want this to be a public demonstration of the church opening the doors of the church and welcoming in the next generation; welcoming in Generation Z. I truly believe Generation Z has something to say to this world that we’ve never seen before,” said CEO Josh Brewer.

LifeLight hopes to use this event as a kind of positive peer pressure to make Sioux Falls better.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest
Robert Price, Jr. plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 death of a...
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Grocery bills continue to rise as the supply crisis carries on
Grocery bills continue to rise as the supply crisis carries on
Grocery bills continue to rise as the supply crisis carries on
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19 vaccination age group expands
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11 starting as early as this weekend...
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19 vaccination age group expands