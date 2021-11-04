Morning Fog, Afternoon Sun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off with the possibility of a little fog across parts of the region this morning, especially in the tri-state area. Any fog should burn off by late morning and we’ll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer, too. We’ll be stuck in the low 50s east of I-29, but we should get close to 60 out west! Friday is looking even nicer. The wind will pick up a bit, but highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend is looking fantastic! The wind will die down and we should see mild air surge into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for everyone and we should see a good amount of sunshine, especially Saturday. Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour and get that extra hour of sleep Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, so we should start to see the sun rise a little earlier in the morning.

Big changes will be coming next week. We’ll start off nice with highs in the 50s and 60s early in the week. By Wednesday, we’ll bring in a slight chance for some rain with highs dropping into the 40s for some. By the end of next week, it looks like we’ll have highs in the upper 30s for most with slight chances we could see a few flurries across parts of the region.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.