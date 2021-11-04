Northern Wolves loving their home field at Dacotah Bank Stadium

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves have been making big plays on offense all season long. I’d say Dakota Larson is among the veteran players who must feel like it’s Christmas every time he takes the field at Dacotah Bank Stadium.

And he says the team came together really quickly after that year away from actual football games. ”Things have been great. We’ve got a lot of new guys on our team, a lot of freshmen and transfers. Everyone’s jelling really well together too, that’s exciting to see. We’ve had new coaches and stuff too so just the new atmosphere and everything and a lot of the old guys we have too. It’s been great. I feel like everyone’s doing well together.”

The Wolves have been on a roll since almost winning that season opener at Mankato where they led in the 4th quarter. They had won 3 straight before that shocking loss to Mary on Gypsy Days when they almost rallied from 28 points down. But they have rebounded with 4 straight wins. They have their final home game this coming Saturday against Bemidji State and close out the regular season at Duluth with a great chance to win the North Division title with a 9-2 record.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.