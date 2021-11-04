Avera Medical Minute
November 3rd Plays of the Week

5 great plays from the gridiron
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Cole Baker cooks up a 62 yard touchdown run on the first play of Hills Beaver Creek’s section playoff opener.

USF’s Landon Freeman scores five touchdowns and racks up 341 all purpose yards in the Cougars 45-35 win at Mankato.

West Sioux’s Carter Bultman also had five touchdowns, two on the ground, two receiving, and this touchdown pass in the Falcons playoff win over Ridgeview.

Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima literally had a perfect game in his first start since suffering an Achilles injury in the NAIA Semifinals last May. Kooima went 13-13 for 286 yards and passed for six touchdowns to lead a rout of rival Dordt.

Our top play goes to O’Gorman’s Payton Hage for somehow coming down with this miraculous touchdown catch in their playoff win against Roosevelt.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

