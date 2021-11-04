Sanford Aberdeen Clinic to host vaccine event for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Aberdeen Clinic is set to host a COVID-19 vaccine event for kids ages 5 to 17 Saturday, November 13. The event runs from 9 am to 12 pm.

Based on authorization from the CDC and FDA, kids older than five can receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Patients can receive their first dose at the clinic with their second dose 21 days later on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Appointments are required for the vaccine event. Patients can call 605-226-5500 to schedule one or they can make one through My Sanford Chart. The vaccines are free for patients.

For more information about COVID-19, visit sanfordhealth.org .

