Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford Aberdeen Clinic to host vaccine event for kids

Kids ages 5 through 11 won't have time to get fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, but...
Kids ages 5 through 11 won't have time to get fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, but the goal is to get them protected from COVID-19 by Christmas, Kwanzaa and end of the year gatherings. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Aberdeen Clinic is set to host a COVID-19 vaccine event for kids ages 5 to 17 Saturday, November 13. The event runs from 9 am to 12 pm.

Based on authorization from the CDC and FDA, kids older than five can receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Patients can receive their first dose at the clinic with their second dose 21 days later on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Appointments are required for the vaccine event. Patients can call 605-226-5500 to schedule one or they can make one through My Sanford Chart. The vaccines are free for patients.

For more information about COVID-19, visit sanfordhealth.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Robert Price, Jr. plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 death of a...
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old
Vermillion School Board moving forward with transgender bathroom policy

Latest News

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.
Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
7 new deaths, 441 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest
Well365 fall foods
Fall healthy foods with Well365