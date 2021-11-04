SDSU wants to keep the Dakota Marker Saturday when Bison come to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s plenty at stake Saturday in Brookings in addition to possession of the Dakota Marker for another year.

The Jackirabbits have already lost 2 home games and can’t afford to lose again. So with the Bison coming to town they will approach it the same way they did this win at Youngstown last Saturday. 1 game at a time to reach their ultimate goal of getting back to Frisco. ”We as a coaching staff and myself as the head coach do everything we can to approach every week the same. And yes this is a big week and yes this is for a trophy, a prized trophy and bragging rights, all those things. But if they’ve given me everything they’ve got, what else can I ask?” says head coach John Stiegelmeier.

The Jacks took the Dakota Marker back with a big win in the spring up in Fargo. And that chunk of stone is heavy, so they’d like to keep it in Brookings for as long as possible

