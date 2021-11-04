Softball is now a sanctioned sport in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDHSAA met on Wednesday in Pierre and voted to approve girls softball as a sanctioned sport. Here is a recap from today’s meeting in Pierre where no determination was made on when the season will be held.

From the SDHAA:

The softball steering committee met again on Oct. 27th to finalize plans for Spring Softball as directed by the

SDHSAA Board of Directors. The plan is to implement Softball as a Sanctioned SDHSAA sport in the Spring of

2023.

We heard from many AA schools that they would rather play Softball in the Fall and the question arose wondering

if there is there a possibility of having a Fall AA season and a Spring Class A/B season? Without having a

commitment from schools at this time, it is hard to understand where the numbers might be. I have worked out

dates for both Fall and Spring ball. We also talked about implementing the 5 year transition period for teams to

fully implement the program with the details listed below. This would give them some flexibility in budgets,

uniforms, etc. to help defray some of the startup costs.

Spring softball would open up with the first allowable practice being on Monday of Wk. 38, March 20, with the

first allowable contest to be on Friday of Wk. 39, March 31, 2023. Regions would need to be completed by

Thursday, of Wk. 47, May 25, with an 8 team tournament in which we would play out all places on Thursday,

Friday and Saturday of Wk. 48, June1-3. Teams would need to play a minimum of 14 contests with the maximum

being 30 contests. Depending on the number of teams involved will depend on how many classes we will have for

the sport of Softball.

Fall softball would have their first allowable practice on Monday of Wk. 5, (August 1) with the first allowable

contest on Saturday, Wk. 5 (August 5). Region would need to be completed by Saturday of Wk. 12. (Sept. 24),

with the State event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Wk. 13 (Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1)

Keep in mind that all In/Out of Season Rules would apply.

An “Intent to Participate” form via email will be sent out to the membership once approved to have the schools

discuss and determine their Intent to Participate in the sport of Softball by December 15

