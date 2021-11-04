Western Christian advances to Iowa 2-A championship in volleyball

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Tammi Verbeek’s Western Christian volleyball team isn’t exactly in foreign territory. And after making a miraculous comeback Tuesday night in the quarter-finals when they had to win the final 3 sets, they created far less stress for their head coach in the semi’s on Wednesday beating Osage 3-1.

The Wolfpack take a 40-5 record into the 2-A title game Thursday against Dike-New Hartford. The Wolverines have an amazing 53-1 record after a sweep of their semifinal match over Denver. They play at 4:45 on Thursday.

