Western Christian advances to Iowa 2-A championship in volleyball

Wolfpack improves to 40-5 with win over Osage
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Tammi Verbeek’s Western Christian volleyball team isn’t exactly in foreign territory. And after making a miraculous comeback Tuesday night in the quarter-finals when they had to win the final 3 sets, they created far less stress for their head coach in the semi’s on Wednesday beating Osage 3-1.

The Wolfpack take a 40-5 record into the 2-A title game Thursday against Dike-New Hartford. The Wolverines have an amazing 53-1 record after a sweep of their semifinal match over Denver. They play at 4:45 on Thursday.

