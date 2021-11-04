Avera Medical Minute
Winning attitude in Beresford has Watchdogs in 11-B semi’s

There’s a different attitude on this years Beresford football team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday is semi-final night in the South Dakota football playoffs and the Cinderella team is without question the Beresford Watchdogs.

The fact that they snapped a 3-decade winning drought in the playoffs is impressive. But when you think about how many games this team won last year, it’s even more amazing. So what’s the difference Scott Ebert? ”You know certainly winning is tough and losing is easy but I think if you asked our guys what’s the difference a year ago to now what’s different and I think they’re going to tell you that a lot of it is a mindset, it’s a commitment, it’s execution and playing for something bigger than yourself and playing for the guy next to you,” says the Beresford head coach.

And that not only led to that huge win two weeks ago on the final play at M-V-P but to an overtime win at Roncalli last Thursday when they stopped a 2 point conversion for the win. So much for the 30 year streak of no playoff wins. Now they’re one win away from the Dome in 11-B.

