Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show

By Julie Hays and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Many have spotted a black Dodge truck in a central Texas community that looks nearly identical to one featured on the Paramount Network hit show “Yellowstone.”

Jeremy Hayhurst of Belton can be seen cruising the streets with a Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie short bed that was designed specifically to look like what’s used on the cable hit.

“I saw that Dodge dually, and I joked, ‘That’s my dream truck,’” Hayhurst said in an interview with KWTX. “Every time I saw it, I’d say, ‘That’s my truck!’”

Hayhurst has been a big fan of the show since its first season.

“I used to be more of a sitcom type person, but then someone told me about Yellowstone, and I watched it, and it took me a couple of episodes to get into it and then I was hooked,” Hayhurst said.

Getting the pickup wasn’t an easy task for Hayhurst. He began scouring the internet for the same truck with no luck, until one day in February when he found what he was looking for, but there were two problems.

The truck was in Houston, and his region of Texas had just been hit with a historic ice storm. That didn’t stop the Belton man from making the trip.

“I asked if the truck was still available, as it was only on the market for a day, and I said, ‘Please don’t sell it. I’m on my way,’” Hayhurst said.

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the same ranch logo decal(KWTX)

The truck was a 2018 model but looked almost identical to the 2013 model on Yellowstone.

“About the only difference is mine has wider side mirrors than the one on the show,” he said.

After purchasing the truck, there were a couple of additions Hayhurst made to make it almost an exact replica of the one seen on television.

He bought new tires as the others were a little worn out. He also added a front grill and a large headache rack in the back.

Two months ago, the finishing touch was a “Yellowstone Dutton Ranch” decal, which was custom made.

As soon as the sticker went on, the truck began turning a lot of fans’ heads.

“They ask if I’m filming or part of the show, and I just tell them I’m a fan,” Hayhurst said.

Hayhurst estimates his truck has been in thousands of pictures in just a few months. Some fans tap on his window in parking lots to ask for a snapshot. Other fans have even come to the front door of his home after seeing the truck parked in the driveway.

“At night when I’m in it, I can see the flash of the camera going down the road,” he laughed.

Hayhurst said having his dream truck is even more special thanks to the joy it brings others, but if you want a picture, don’t plan on getting it Sunday night. That’s when the season four premiere airs.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest
Robert Price, Jr. plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 death of a...
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old

Latest News

U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Hy-Vee Inc. will open its first Dollar Fresh stores in South Dakota on Friday, as locations are...
Hy-Vee ready to open Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg, Tea