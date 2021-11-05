An important rematch of the Beef Bowl between West Lyon and Central Lyon/GLR

INWOOD and ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -It’s a re-match of the Beef Bowl but with much higher stakes... West Lyon will host arch-rival Central Lyon/GLR Friday night with the winner advancing in the 2-A playoffs.

The Wildcats won the first game, but Jay Rozeboom knows the Lions are always a scary opponent. ”You know it’s a great rivalry like we said. We respect their coaches and their football team and what we do and people in Lyon County love football so there’s a lot of excitement in the air,” says Rozeboom.

When West Lyon won that game, the Lions dropped to 1 and 3... and they were a big preseason favorite to win the state tournament.

But Curtis Eben’s team has won 6 straight setting up a great showdown tomorrow night... It’s always a fun game when these two play with bragging rights in Lyon County at stake. ”That’s what makes it fun. That’s high school football for you and that’s what I love about it and everybody in the community talks about it from both sides of it and there’s a tremendous amount of tradition between the two schools,” says Eben.

The Lions are getting healthier which has made a big difference and Zach Lutmer is playing at an extremely high level. We’ll have highlights tomorrow night on Football Friday.

