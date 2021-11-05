Annual tournament returns, brings attention to mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sixth annual Fight Like A Ninja hockey tournament begins Friday, November 5 with teams competing throughout the region. It continues to raise awareness for people battling mental health and raises suicide awareness. The tournament began in honor of the late Brittany Corcoran, a daughter and sister, known for her ninja-like reflexes as a goaltender. Her mother, Angela Drake, founded “Fight Like A Ninja” to continue helping people. The effect of her efforts have grown over the years and now incorporates communities from across the Midwest. She talked to us about donating to the cause and watching the tournament at the SCHEELS IcePlex.

