Brandon Valley football team will be extra inspired in Friday’s playoff game

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One year ago, Chad Garrow was coaching his Brandon Valley Lynx to another state title.

When the team takes the field tomorrow night against O’Gorman, they will be playing extra hard for their coach who was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after that title game in Vermillion last November.

Zach Borg has more how the Lynx have played on without their leader, yet keep him with them on every play.

Chad Garrow built his Brandon Valley program around one core principle.

“His wording is ‘One Family’.” Brandon Valley Senior Sam Scholten says.

“One family in that the team had to stay together, be a family and he always wanted us to be our best no matter who we were playing or what we were facing in our life, not just in football.” Brandon Valley Senior Christian Jepperson says.

It’s been tested more than ever this season without his presence on the sideline.

“It was definitely a shock. He’s just not that type of person.” Jepperson says.

Two weeks after leading the Lynx to the 11AAA State Championship last November, Garrow was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

“He’s such a fighter. He’s fighting and he’s got the whole city behind him and he’s working.” Scholten says.

Longtime assistant Matt Christensen was named interim head coach when it became clear Garrow wouldn’t be able to return in the fall.

“Preferring not to have to do it and hopefully he comes back and retires when he wants to and that’s my approach. I just keep him in mind when we make decisions.” Christensen says.

“You can’t really get used to not having him here but we can definitely feel his presence here on the field. The other coaches embody what he wants to show pretty well.” Jepperson says.

Whether occasionally being able to go to a game, or passing on messages through his staff, Garrow remains involved, and even though he’s not on the sideline....

“He’s on our helmets but, more so, he’s in our hearts. They can learn that you don’t squander anything, you don’t take things for granted and you love life as it comes and you’re thankful for everything you have.” Christensen says.

He’s still very much a part of the Lynx family.

In Brandon, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.