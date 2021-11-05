Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.
Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest

Latest News

Noem talks about the appraiser meeting
Noem talks about appraiser meeting
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
A key eyewitness testified Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Dramatic testimony continues in Rittenhouse trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags