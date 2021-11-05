Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota Marker Game is pivotal for Stig’s Jackrabbits

Jacks face Bison Saturday in Brookings with plenty at stake
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the biggest game of the year for SDSU Saturday when the Jacks host the Bison for the Dakota Marker... The Jackrabbits won it back this spring and they would like to keep it... Especially with so much at stake in terms of playoffs in this game.

Which makes it hard to avoid the hype. ”You know it’s kind of cool to be 6 and 2 and a lot of people would love to be in our situation and because of the expectations and history and tradition of our program we feel like we’ve fallen short. We feel good about our opportunity this Saturday and we’re going to approach it like every other game,” says John Stiegelmeier.

The Jacks have 2 losses this fall and can’t afford another one with the Bison in town. They they finish up at USD and home against North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.
Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says
Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino.
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 4th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 4th
SDSU wins and USD falls in thrilling semifinal games at Summit League Soccer Tourney
Jacks win in double OT and Coyotes fall in shootout at Summit League Soccer Tournament
West Lyon and Central Lyon-GLR have rematch of Beef Bowl Friday night in playoffs
An important rematch of the Beef Bowl between West Lyon and Central Lyon/GLR
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 4th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 4th