Dakota Marker Game is pivotal for Stig’s Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the biggest game of the year for SDSU Saturday when the Jacks host the Bison for the Dakota Marker... The Jackrabbits won it back this spring and they would like to keep it... Especially with so much at stake in terms of playoffs in this game.

Which makes it hard to avoid the hype. ”You know it’s kind of cool to be 6 and 2 and a lot of people would love to be in our situation and because of the expectations and history and tradition of our program we feel like we’ve fallen short. We feel good about our opportunity this Saturday and we’re going to approach it like every other game,” says John Stiegelmeier.

The Jacks have 2 losses this fall and can’t afford another one with the Bison in town. They they finish up at USD and home against North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.