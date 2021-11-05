Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This weekend, most people will get an extra hour of the day back as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday.

If your area observes it, you will have to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Make sure to do that before going to bed Saturday night. No one wants to start their morning an hour early!

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

In March, almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Around 70 countries around the world also observe Daylight Saving Time, with some calling it Summer Hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died Nov. 1 from natural causes, his family says.
Hyde Co. Sheriff Mike Volek died from natural causes family says
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Noem sued over permit denial for vaccine mandate protest
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Authorities responded to a six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School Thursday morning....
1 driver cited in six-vehicle crash outside Harrisburg High School

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Attorneys present jurors with dueling portraits of Arbery
A moose was spotted running around the South Dakota State University football field Friday....
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat