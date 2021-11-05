A Few Mild Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few absolutely gorgeous days on tap across the region! We’ll start off with a little fog around the region this morning, but that will burn away and we’ll see clouds break this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s and low 60s in the east to the mid 60s out west. The wind will pick up today, too, and we could have wind gusts around 30 mph for some.

Over the weekend, the mild weather will continue. We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s around a good part of the region. The wind should stay fairly light, as well. Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time Saturday night and get that extra hour of sleep!

We’re going to see some big changes in the forecast next week. We’ll start off nice with highs in the upper 50s, but we’ll quickly see temperatures cool down into the upper 30s for highs by the end of the week. Toward the middle to end of the week, we’ll also see a storm system move through, bringing a chance of showers and even a few flakes. It’s still a little too early to nail down any precip totals, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on that system!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.