Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of former South Dakota First Lady Jean Rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff statewide Saturday in honor of former South Dakota First Lady Jean Rounds.

Jean Rounds passed away Tuesday following a two-year battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5th from 5 to 7 pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a 6 pm Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 6th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on her obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Jean was first diagnosed with a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve in June 2019. The treatment was successful, however, a malignancy was discovered during her 90-day check-up in 2020.

