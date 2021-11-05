Governor Noem anwsers questions of appraiser program meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many have wondered about what exactly happened during a meeting last year between Governor Noem, state officials, and the governor’s daughter Kassidy Peters. Thursday the governor was asked about the meeting and what transpired.

Noem says the meeting focused on fixing the appraiser program and figuring out what needs to be done going forward to get more appraisers in the state of South Dakota. A problem she says has been brought up to her for years.

“For years even when I was in Congress, people would travel to Washington D.C. to ask me if there was anything I could do to help fix the appraiser program here in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “It has been a program that has long since been broken.”

When asked why her daughter was at the meeting, the governor said the meeting had nothing to do with her daughter’s application to become a certified appraiser.

“She gave her personal experiences through the program,” Noem said, “She gave her perspective at how long it took to go through the program and how difficult it was.”

State Senator Reynold Nesiba, is on the Government Audit and Operations Committee, he says they still have questions about the meeting and what has happened since.

“Why was Sherry Bren let go? Why has the advisory board to the appraisers not been meeting since February?” Nesiba said. “I don’t think we’re going to find out the answers to those questions unless the governor and Secretary Hultman wave the disparagement clause that they signed with Sherry Bren.”

While Peters does have personal experience with the program, Nesiba says she should have never been part of that meeting.

“I think it was inappropriate to have her there and the thing is we don’t know if anything inappropriate happened or not, all we know is it looks bad, so it would have been better if her daughter had not been at that meeting at all,” Nesiba said.

The governor made a point when answering questions about the meeting that her daughter did not receive any special treatment and went through the exact same process that other appraisers did in the state of South Dakota.

