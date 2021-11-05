Avera Medical Minute
Iowa governor signs state’s redistricting plan into law

Iowa Capitol
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s redistricting plan into law, finalizing the once-in-a-decade task complicated this year by late U.S. Census data that pushed the state past constitutional deadlines.

Reynolds announced Thursday night she had signed legislation redrawing the legislative and congressional districts.

The Iowa Legislature on Oct. 28 passed a redistricting plan created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. It was the second set of maps after Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the first plan drawn by the LSA on Oct. 5.

The redistricting process was delayed this year because census data came in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

