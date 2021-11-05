Avera Medical Minute
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday is the big Dakota Marker game in Brookings but this moose couldn’t wait.

A moose was spotted Friday running around the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The photographer tells Dakota News Now police were trying to chase it away from the stadium.

While moose are rare in the area, they do appear from time to time.

It’s still unclear if the moose is rooting for the Jacks or the Bison.

