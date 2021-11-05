Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman sues OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OSHA implements new work place vaccine rules
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Bishop O’Gorman High School has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the legal organization representing O’Gorman, says it is representing other faith-based schools across the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Noem talks about the appraiser meeting
