O’Gorman sues OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Bishop O’Gorman High School has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the legal organization representing O’Gorman, says it is representing other faith-based schools across the country.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
