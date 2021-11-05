Rock climbing offers unique way to stay fit over the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staying in shape during the cold winter months in South Dakota can be hard, but Frontier Fitness is giving you a chance to climb to better health.

Aaron Kerkvliet is the general manager at Frontier Climbing in Sioux Falls and says now is the best time to learn how to climb and get into an exercise routine.

“It’s a great time to start climbing any time of the year but especially right now with holidays coming up we’ll be spending more time indoors and this is a great way to remain fit,” says Kerkvliet.

Frontier Fitness and climbing offer people at all skill levels a chance to have fun while getting in shape.

“We have climbing for every skill level. From when you’re first starting out to when you’re starting to get more experienced,” says Assistant Climbing Operations Manager Sam Bohanon.

Many families have goals of getting fit together so the climbing center offers challenges for all ages.

“It’s been a great activity for families to come in and climb it’s a great way for parents to wear out their kids while also teaching them to overcome their fears and stay fit,” says Kerkvliet

Not only can climbing help build up physical strength, but it can also help with emotional and mental health as well.

“Seasonal depression is a very real thing, so any activity that can keep you moving and get you out of the house is going to help your mental health and climbing is a very fun way to do that,” says Bohanon.

Frontier Fitness is open seven days a week for anyone looking to climb their way to better fitness this winter.

