Sioux Falls native makes the NHL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr got the call today, report to the NHL son... Pretty cool. He’s now skating for the 6-1 Calgary Flames, something we talked about when he was home last before reporting to camp.

Duehr says, ”It’s what you dream of as a kid and it’s what I’ve been working for all this time. So to be able to get the NHL contract and to be able to join the Calgary Flames organization is pretty special.”

Walker led his Mankato Mavericks to the Frozen Four while he was there and now he’s the first Sioux Falls kid to skate in the N-H-L.

