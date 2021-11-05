Use of Capitol grounds questions continue as special session draws near

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lawsuit filed by a group of protesters looking to demonstrate at the Capitol grounds next week doesn’t include every group planning to be there. And another set of protesters said they’ve had no issues finding space to demonstrate.

The groups representing the Mandate Freedom Rally will be in Pierre and demonstrating next week, calling for the state legislature to prevent businesses from requiring vaccines for staff as part of their employment status.

“What a better time. I mean there’s not a better time to get our voices heard, when all of them are together.” said Health Freedom South Dakota Founder Mya T. Olson. “Because we know that if we have to wait until a regular session that starts in January, a lot of people will have lost their jobs by then.”

But unlike the group that filed a lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and other Capitol staff, they had no issues working with them and the City of Pierre to find a place to demonstrate while Christmas decorations continue to be put up.

“We had a completely different experience, when trying to work with the Capitol, and the people at the Capitol. They were very creative. And with me specifically, spent tow hours on the phone one morning, trying to find a creative solution to help us get to where we needed to be.” said Olson.

Olson said their groups are not a part of the lawsuit, and continue to look forward to working with the Capitol to find the appropriate place to demonstrate.

“The Blue State Refugees really felt like they needed that protection in order to be at the Capitol. We did not.”

Olson said the groups plan on setting up on a nearby street with permission from the City of Pierre. They are also allowed to use a small part of the Capitol grounds to set up as well.

A hearing was held today in a federal district court regarding the temporary restraining order filed by the Blue State Refugees and the Institute for Free Speech.

