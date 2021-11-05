Avera Medical Minute
Western Christian falls in final, SFC and Garretson advance to SODAK 16

Wolfpack finish 2nd in Iowa 2-A Tourney, Chargers and Blue Dragons advance in SD
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack were playing in their 19th State title game since 2,000 tonight in Cedar Rapids, IA. And they took a 40-5 record into the title tilt. However the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford showed their 54-1 record was no fluke as they rolled to a straight set win over Tammi Verbeek’s team.

In South Dakota, SF Christian and Garretson both rolled to 3-0 wins in Region 3-A advancing to the SODAK 16 next Tuesday. The Chargers beat Baltics and the Blue Dragons, who have lost only once, swept Madison.

