Annual ‘Fight Like A Ninja’ tournament bring awareness to mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend the ‘Fight Like A Ninja’ hockey tournament takes over the ice at the SCHEELS IcePlex. The mission of the tournament is to support those battling mental health and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Angela Drake started the tournament 6 years ago after her daughter Brittany, known as the ninja goalie, lost her battle with depression.

“This tournament started as something to honor my daughter and to remember her and it’s turned into so much more and being able to give back and pay it forward to so many more families,” said Drake.

Micah Small is coaching one of the under 19 teams for the weekend and has been helping out with the tournament for years.

“The big thing with this tournament that I love and why I help Angela with it every year, is I really want to get the word out there to help with mental health awareness and suicide awareness,” said Small. “It’s very, very important to teach them at a young age that there’s help available and to seek it if you need it.”

Along with the tournament, the ‘Fight Like A Ninja’ organization gives a scholarship to a South Dakota girl’s hockey player. The tournament and scholarship allow Brittany to do what she wanted to do the most, help others. Something Drake hopes the tournament continues to do well into the future.

“Each year I get a message or a phone call from a family that tells me they got to have a conversation that they didn’t know they needed to have and that’s what makes me want to do this tournament again and again,” said Drake.

No matter what teams win and lose over the weekend, the goal for the tournament will not change.

“Anytime you step out on the ice and be a part of a team, especially in something like this, it’s an automatic win,” said Small. “The numbers on a scoreboard are just that, they’re just numbers, the important part is we come together, we make new friends, and we have people from here on out, we can rely on in times of need.”

Along with hockey matches throughout the weekend, there will also be raffle baskets for people to bid on, to support the ‘Fight Like A Ninja’ organization. More information on the organization can be found by clicking here.

