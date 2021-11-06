Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) - Witnesses say the crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

The fans spoke Saturday morning, hours after at least eight people died in the chaos.

Fans who were at the concert say the movement squeezed them so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms, and many people began passing out.

The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at the NRG Park stadium. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. It was not clear what set the crowd in motion.

