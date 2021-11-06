Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, November 5, 2021, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to 1908 E. Rice Street for a report of a structure fire with Metro Communications advising smoke in the hallway and the fire alarms were going off. While responding, units were notified there was charring on one of the apartment doors.

First arriving units reported normal conditions on the exterior of the building and began to investigate. Crews found light smoke in the second-story hallway and a small fire in one of the apartments. The fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes after arrival. Crews conducted a search of the apartment and investigated for fire extension. Nobody was in the apartment and very minor fire extension was found.

There were no reported injuries, and all occupants had safely exited the building prior to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrival. One occupant reported shortness of breath, but was not transported after medical assessment.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 5 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 24 personnel. The fire is currently under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by Metro Communications and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to have a fire escape plan and to check smoke detectors for proper operation.

